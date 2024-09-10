Vestas secures offshore wind order in New York

Vestas has secured an 810 MW offshore order from Equinor to power New York’s Empire Wind 1 offshore wind project. The order includes 54 V236-15.0 MW turbines and marks Vestas’ first order in the US for an offshore platform and its type-certified V236-15.0 MW turbine.

The order includes supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a five-year comprehensive service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance of the asset followed by a long-term service support agreement.

"We are privileged to partner with Equinor on this momentous US project and provide them with our flagship offshore technology. Reaching this major milestone is a testament to the vigorous dedication of our entire team, who continuously strive to advance clean energy solutions and build the long-term future of the US offshore market,” said Laura Beane, President, Vestas North America.

“NYSERDA applauds Vestas for its clean energy vision, and for its commitment to supporting the offshore wind industry in New York State. This agreement marks yet another key milestone in the development of the Empire Wind 1 project and delivering on our shared promise to provide clean, renewable energy to New Yorkers for generations to come,” added Doreen M. Harris, President & CEO, New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.

“Offshore wind is set to play a pivotal role in expanding America’s energy landscape, and with today’s announcement, we are moving closer to building out a robust US offshore market,” commented Josh Irwin, Senior Vice President of Offshore Sales, Vestas North America. “This is a significant moment for New York and the US offshore industry, and we’re excited to deliver a proven, reliable product to help New York achieve its ambitious offshore wind energy goals and provide resilient wind energy to its communities.”

Vestas’ flagship offshore wind turbine, the V236-15.0 MW is built on proven, world-class technology and received its type certification last year ensuring safety and quality. Since its launch, Vestas has secured more than 13 GW of firm orders and preferred supplier agreements globally, proving its competitiveness across offshore markets.

“Delivering our commercially ready V236-15.0 MW for our first US offshore project is a moment of huge pride for Vestas North America, and we’re poised to continue leading the build-out of US offshore wind with our industry-leading technology at the forefront of it,” stated John Eggers, Chief Technology Officer, Vestas North America.

The Empire Wind 1 project also includes the continued transformation of the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal (SBMT) in Sunset Park, New York which is set to become one of the nation’s largest dedicated port facilities for offshore wind and a world-class offshore wind hub. The SBMT will provide the infrastructure to deploy the V236-15.0 MW offshore wind turbines, including the staging and pre-assembly activities such as load-in, load-out, and transportation of wind turbine components, tools and containers before progressing towards offshore wind turbine installation and commissioning.

"We are fully committed to building a sustainable supply chain that’s tailor-made for the US offshore market, and the expansion of SBMT is a game-changer for Empire Wind 1 and beyond,” said Amy McGinty, Vice President of Customer Project Execution, Vestas North America. “As we gear up for action, we’re excited to team up with New York suppliers to build a supply chain, and an industry, that’s built to last.”

Turbine delivery is expected to begin in 2026 with completion scheduled for 2027.

