DORIS and HHI partner for FEED of first commercial floating wind farm in South Korea

The DORIS – Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) consortium has been awarded a FEED contract by Corio Generation and TotalEnergies for their Ulsan Gray Whale 3 Offshore wind farm project, located offshore the east coast of South Korea.

The FEED contract covers the full integrated scope of activities related to the floating units, including the design, the procurement and installation of the floaters and their station keeping systems, the procurement, laying and connections of the Inter Array Cables to the floaters as well as the activities related to the integration of the turbines on the floaters.

The Gray Whale 3 Project, aiming to develop a 504 MW floating offshore wind farm located around 60 – 70 km from Onsan Port in Ulsan, is one of the three offshore wind projects with a total installed capacity of 1.5 GW that Corio and TotalEnergies are promoting off the coast of Ulsan (project name: Gray Whale 1,2,3).

“DORIS and HHI have a very long collaboration history on floating megaprojects. Our recent success on the Jeju Wind project, the first floating wind pilot in South Korea, and our two decades of experience in the offshore wind business give our consortium a unique opportunity to make the Gray Whale development the flagship project of Asia,” said Francis Carmigniani, EAME-APAC Regional Manager at DORIS.

“HHI always aims to client value and HSE first. We will put our 50 years’ experience, know-how and technology of oil and gas industry in our own floating model that is applied to this project. Also, we will endeavour to make this project a success with Doris, who has been a long time partner with HHI, and we hope that Ulsan will become a key area for offshore wind farm upon successfully completing this project,” added Seon Mook Lim, Offshore Engineering Executive Vice President at HHI.

The consortium will enhance and scale up the Hi-Float design developed for the Jeju Pilot to accommodate the high-power turbines of Gray Whale and to ensure industrial scale production scheme will match with the ultimate 1.5 GW of clean electricity production objectives. This approach should lead DORIS & HHI to successfully complete the FEED and continue together through the development of the EPSCI phase, upon success by 2024.

