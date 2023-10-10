Hitachi Energy helps deliver first power from Dogger Bank wind farm in record time

Hitachi Energy, a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all, has announced that power has been transmitted from the Dogger Bank wind farm, the world’s largest offshore wind farm, via its high-voltage direct current (HVDC) system to the UK grid for the first time.

Hitachi Energy has provided its HVDC Light® system to connect Dogger Bank A, the first phase of the wind farm located more than 130 km off the Northeast coast of England, to the mainland. Despite disruptions caused by COVID-19, the 1200 MW offshore platform project was successfully executed in record time of 38 months with the highest safety and quality standards.

Dogger Bank wind farm will become the world’s largest offshore wind farm. The HVDC systems will facilitate power transfer to the mainland. The total transmission capacity of 3.6 GW across the three phases of the project will power up to 6 million homes, or around 5% of UK’s electricity needs, and significantly contribute toward the UK government’s goals of sourcing up to a third of its electricity from offshore wind by 2030.

“The urgent energy transition requires strong collaboration, new business models, and global standards,” said Andreas Berthou, Head of HVDC at Hitachi Energy’s Grid Integration business. “We are proud to be the technology partner for the Dogger Bank wind farm project, with HVDC being the force multiplier for the clean energy transition, increasing access to an energy system that is more sustainable, flexible and secure. Today is a significant milestone in securing the UK’s future energy needs, made possible by foresighted partners such as SSE Renewables, Equinor, and Vårgrønn that have made the UK a leader in the transition to clean power.”

“Hitachi Energy’s HVDC systems are a great asset for long-distance offshore transmission,” added Olly Cass, Project Director for Dogger Bank wind farm. “Successful deployment of this technology for the first time on a UK wind farm shows what can be achieved at scale, and at greater distances from our coastline. We thank Hitachi Energy for its role in our journey to first power. Together with our supply chain partners we’re creating a greener and more secure energy system for UK homes and businesses and for future generations.”

Offshore HVDC converter stations turn the generated wind power from alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) and transmit the electricity to shore, where a second converter station will turn the power back to AC and integrate it into the AC grid. At such distances underwater, HVDC is the most feasible way to transmit electricity, and losses are minimised, meaning more power reaches the end consumer. By using HVDC, the reliability also increases in the AC grid due to the system's uniquely flexible and controllable features.

The latest HVDC Light system used for these connections provides the most compact design and the lowest energy losses in the power industry. According to an independent lifecycle assessment, implementing this pioneering technology will reduce the lifetime carbon dioxide impact by almost two-thirds, compared to previously commissioned installations, supporting the clean energy transition and the strong global focus on carbon-neutral energy systems.

