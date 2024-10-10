ABL appointed to France’s Centre Manche offshore grid connections

ABL has been appointed as marine warranty surveyor to support the marine transportation and installation (T&I) operations relating to the construction of the grid connection system known as Centre Manche 1 and Centre Manche 2, offshore Normandy, France.

Centre Manche 1 and Centre Manche 2 are part of two offshore wind projects – Appel d’Offre 4 (AO4) and Appel d’Offre 8 (AO8) – that aim to contribute towards the French government’s ambition of allocating 1 GW/y of offshore wind energy, from 2023 onwards.

Centre Manche 1 will connect the AO4 (1050) offshore wind farm and part of AO8 (200 MW) to the 400 kV substation at Menuel through a 100 km long DC export cable. Centre Manche 2 will connect the A08 offshore wind farm to the 400 kV substation at Tourbe via a 105 km long DC cable. Both offshore substations will each have a capacity of 1.25 GW.

ABL’s operations in France will act as marine warranty surveyor (MWS) for the transportation and installation campaign for the Centre Manche 1 and 2 offshore substations, the 100 km long DC export cable, and the three 2 km long interstation links.

The platforms will be sister topsides, with an estimated weight of 13 300 t each, while the jackets will weigh approximately 7000 t each.

ABL’s scope of work will cover the technical review and approval of all T&I engineering documentation pertaining to warranted activities, participation to HAZID/HAZOP meetings, suitability surveys of the installation vessels, onshore and offshore attendances to approve the marine operations, and issue of certificates of approval.

“Being selected for this project reflects our technical reputation in the French market, particularly for T&I work for France’s offshore wind projects, including bottom-fixed platforms and subsea cables. Further to this, our in-house team of marine and engineering consultants draw upon experience from more than 330 offshore wind projects globally,” said Hugues Delanoue, Regional Managing Director for ABL in Europe and West Africa.

ABL’s expertise in offshore wind extends to a through-life technical offering with services to support from initial feasibility and concept development, through to engineering, marine advisory and ports and harbours infrastructure consultancy, to marine warranty survey to support at both construction, operational, and decommissioning phases.

“We have a proud history of involvement in our country’s expanding offshore wind market, supporting our French clients in the successful delivery of the three first operational wind farms in France, and now working to realise the next three offshore wind farms that are under construction,” commented Fabien Thomas, Head of MWS Services at ABL France.

The company’s work will begin in 3Q24 and continue until project delivery in 2032. ABL is part of Oslo-listed consultancy group ABL Group ASA.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! The issue starts with an insightful guest comment from Cristiano Spillati, Managing Director at Limes Renewable Energy where he discusses the need for European renewable energy suppliers to accelerate the rate of the energy transition. This is followed by a regional report from Cornwall Insights on the battery energy storage industry in Australia. This issue explores key topics including offshore wind subsea cables, offshore wind support vessels, digitalisation, wind turbine components, and more!