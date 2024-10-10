Nova East Wind signs MoU with Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs

Nova East Wind Inc has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs regarding the development, installation, and operation of Canada’s leading offshore wind project off the eastern shore of Nova Scotia.

Culminating from extensive dialogue between the parties, the MoU reflects a desire to build a relationship to be sustained for the life of the project. Nova East Wind and the Assembly are committed to co-operating in a mutually beneficial manner, ensuring the projects progress while seeking to mitigate any potential impacts on the rights of the Nova Scotia Mi’kmaq.

During the term of the MoU, the parties will seek to develop a Mutual Benefits Agreement, building on existing Mi'kmaw renewable energy capacities, to create meaningful and direct participation in the project. Nova East Wind is committing to develop a Two-Eyed Seeing (Etuaptmumk) program to support a greater understanding of the project respecting the traditional knowledge of First Nations.

Chief Sidney Peters, Assembly of First Nations Nova Scotia, said: “Any time work is being considered on the lands and waters of Mi’kma’ki, it is important that Mi’kmaw voices are part of those conversations to ensure any developments are carried out in a responsible and sustainable manner. The MoU with Nova East Wind will help to open the doors for a dialogue on how we can create a stronger, brighter, and greener future for the Mi’kmaw Nation.”

Tory Rushton, N.S. Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables, commented: “Offshore wind is Nova Scotia’s greatest opportunity since the Age of Sail. It’s going to help us fight climate change, create green jobs and grow our green economy for generations to come. I’m pleased to see developers like DP Energy and SBM Offshore working closely with the Mi’kmaq of Nova Scotia. Through wind, solar, and battery projects and more, the Mi’kmaq are key leaders and partners in our province’s transition to clean energy.”

Simon De Pietro, CEO of DP Energy, added: “This is an important first step for Nova East Wind as it seeks to establish meaningful Indigenous participation in the project, a key component of this MoU. We remain committed to developing this project in a sustainable and environmentally responsible manner, respecting the views and rights of the Mi'kmaq. The primary goal of the MoU is to embody the practices and values of the First Nations of Atlantic Canada and align with the need to protect onshore and offshore environments in Nova Scotia.”

Gerry Sheehan, SBM Offshore, concluded: “This is a very welcome relationship as it will help us plan for meaningful development of the supply and servicing chain of partners to bring the project to life. We look forward to working with the Assembly to identify the specific economic and community opportunities to enable greater Mi’kmaw participation in all aspects of the project.”

