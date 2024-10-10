Polenergia and Equinor advance Baltic 1 project

Polenergia and Equinor, which are jointly implementing the Baltic 1 offshore wind farm project, have signed agreements for consulting on design work and obtaining construction permits. The work will be carried out by a consortium of Ramboll and Projmors.

Baltyk 1 is the project of the largest wind farm in the Polish part of the Baltic Sea and at the same time the most advanced project of the second phase of offshore wind energy development in Poland. The project, with a capacity of up to 1560 MW, is being prepared to participate in an auction in 2025.

The Baltyk 1 project is being developed about 81 km from the Polish coast. Design work and a set of construction permits are required for the implementation of the offshore wind farm. The agreement, which includes consulting in this regard, Equinor and Polenergia have signed with a consortium of Ramboll and Projmors. The contract covers the entire Baltyk 1 project up to ready-to-build status.

“Baltyk 1 is the project for the largest wind farm in the Polish part of the Baltic Sea. Its implementation means doubling our offshore generating capacity and supplying another 2 million households with clean, green energy. Baltyk 1 is being prepared to participate in an auction, which should take place in 2025. The size of this project shows the huge potential of the Polish sea for renewable energy. It is in the interest of the Polish energy transition energy transition and the Polish economy is to make the most of it.” Said Jerzy Zan, CEO of Polenergia S.A.

Ramboll is a global architecture, engineering and consulting firm based in Denmark. Projmors is one of the oldest design offices in Poland. It specialises in hydrotechnical design, which includes offshore wind power or industry.

To date, the Baltyk 1 project, with a planned maximum capacity of up to 1560 MW, has obtained permits for laying and maintaining cables in the offshore section, as well as a grid connection agreement with the transmission system operator.

Electricity from the project being developed by Equinor and Polenergia will flow onshore to a connection point at the Krzemienica substation under construction, owned by the Polish Power Grid (PSE).

“The signing of contracts with a consortium achieving synergies from global experience and Polish specialisation is an example of the positive impact of offshore wind projects on the economy. Maintaining Poland's offshore development schedule between the first and second phase is key to maintain continuity in building competence and increasing the competitiveness of the entire industry. The Baltyk 1 project, which would not only the largest in the Polish part of the Baltic Sea but also the most advanced in the second phase, offers great opportunities. That is why we believe the auction should take place as planned in 2025.” Added Michal Jerzy Kolodziejczyk, Country Manager of Equinor Poland.

The planned onshore cable line will be implemented partially (in the northern part of the alignment) in the immediate vicinity of the corridor designated for project infrastructure Baltyk 2 and Baltyk 3. For all three wind farms, a single exit location is envisaged onshore using trenchless technology.

Equinor and Polenergia are jointly developing three wind farms in the Baltic Sea, which will have a total capacity of up to 3000 MW. This will allow more than 4 million households to be supplied with green energy.

The Baltyk offshore wind farms are one of the largest infrastructure projects in Poland’s history. The first energy from the two more advanced projects, Baltyk 2 and Baltyk 3 with a total capacity of 1440 MW, is expected to flow as early as 2027.

