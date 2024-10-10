TotalEnergies joins with RWE on offshore wind project

TotalEnergies has signed an agreement with RWE to acquire a 50% stake in two offshore wind projects in the North Sea. These two projects, N-9.1 (2 GW) and N-9.2 (2 GW), located 110 km off the German coast, were awarded to RWE in August 2024 and have 25 year licenses extendable to 35 years.

This acquisition will add to TotalEnergies’ already awarded N-12.1, N-11.2 and O-2.2 concessions, which should enable TotalEnergies to benefit from the synergies of its 6.5 GW German offshore wind hub and optimise its construction and operation costs.

“We are pleased to strengthen our ties with RWE, a key player in renewables and our partner in OranjeWind project in the Netherlands. This new partnership contributes to our integrated development in the German electricity market, the largest in Europe, and will enable TotalEnergies to provide green electrons to decarbonise the country’s electricity and industry,” said Olivier Jouny, SVP Renewables at TotalEnergies.

“We are delighted to welcome TotalEnergies onboard as our partner in the delivery of these large scale offshore wind projects in our home market of Germany. As a trusted partner in our Dutch offshore wind project OranjeWind, TotalEnergies shares our ambition to further drive the growth of offshore wind energy to accelerate the energy transition in Germany and beyond. Our RWE teams will bring their many years of experience in the offshore wind industry and in-depth knowledge of the offshore wind industry to successfully develop and build the two wind farms,” added Sven Utermöhlen, CEO of RWE Offshore Wind.

Preliminary studies on the marine environment, subsoil, and wind and oceanographic conditions have already been conducted by the German Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH). This data will help RWE and TotalEnergies to plan the construction of the parks, which are scheduled to be commissioned in 2031 and 2032, respectively.

