ENOVA Value acquires 34 MW Nettetal wind farm

ENOVA Value has acquired the 34 MW Nettetal wind farm project from BMR.

The project is part of a strategic partnership in which BMR is responsible for the entire development and project management up to commissioning. This marks the continuation of the two companies’ collaboration in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), Germany.

Five Nordex N163 turbines, each with a capacity of 6.8 MW, will be built in Nettetal (Viersen district) from the beginning of 2026. After its planned commissioning in 2027, the wind farm will generate around 70 000 MWh of green electricity annually – enough to meet the needs of around 17 000 households.

René Meyer, Head of Investment & Portfolio Management at ENOVA, commented: “We are delighted to be realising another project with BMR. The clear division of tasks is a key factor for success here: BMR contributes its regional development expertise, while we secure the financing and subsequent operation. In addition, with the acquisition of the Nettetal wind farm, we are expanding our project pipeline in North Rhine-Westphalia to over 300 MW.”

Guido Rulands, Managing Director of BMR energy solutions GmbH, added: “For BMR, this is another important milestone in the development of strategic partnerships and the consistent implementation of the project pipeline developed by BMR. We are delighted that ENOVA is relying on BMR’s development and construction expertise and that the partnership can be expanded by a further project.”

As part of their co-operation, the two companies repowered the Waldfeucht wind farm (also in North Rhine-Westphalia) in 2023, adding seven N163 turbines with a total capacity of 39.9 MW to the grid. With the wind farm project in Nettetal, ENOVA and BMR are now continuing their co-operation in a consistent manner – and laying the foundation for further joint projects in the region.

