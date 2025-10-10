Tilt Renewables wind farm proposal to be supported by Capacity Investment Scheme

Tilt Renewables has secured a Capacity Investment Scheme agreement (CISA) for Stage 1 of the Liverpool Range wind farm, unlocking investment in one of Australia’s largest renewable projects in New South Wales (NSW), Australia.

Stage 1 is planned to deliver at least 634 MW of the full capacity (up to 1.3 GW) of Liverpool Range wind farm, located near Coolah in NSW.

At full capacity, the project will generate enough clean energy to power around 570 000 homes and reduce emissions by around 2.5 million tpy.

The CISA marks another achievement for the Liverpool Range wind farm project, which includes being listed on the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water’s inaugural National Renewable Energy Priority List in March 2025, and been awarded access rights to connect into the Central West Orana Renewable Energy Zone in May 2025.

The project is a significant addition to Tilt Renewables’ operational portfolio in NSW, which includes wind farms in Silverton and Rye Park, and solar farms in Broken Hill and Nyngan.

Tilt Renewables CEO, Anthony Fowler, responded, “Securing a CISA is a key milestone to support the commercialisation of Stage 1 of the Liverpool Range project. Our success in this competitive tender process underscores our dedication to delivering best practice social and economic benefits for local communities and demonstrates the project’s potential to create significant environmental and community benefits. We are committed to playing a leading role in achieving the ambitious Commonwealth and NSW renewable targets, and to achieve net zero by 2050.

The Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) provides partial Commonwealth support for new renewable energy projects should future revenue fall below a certain threshold.

The CIS gives investors the certainty they need to build renewable generation and firming projects, delivering cheaper, cleaner, more reliable renewable energy for homes and businesses as coal exits the system.

