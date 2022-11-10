ABO Wind connects first wind farm in Poland to the grid

For the first time, ABO Wind has connected a wind farm in Poland to the grid. The nine Siemens Gamesa SG114 turbines have a total output of 20 MW and supply as much green electricity as approximately 15 000 households consume. In addition, the wind turbines avoid the emission of more than 34 000 tpy of carbon dioxide. The Donaboròw wind farm is located in the southern part of the Wielkopolska province, in the areas of the two municipalities of Baranów and Kepno.

“We are proud to have reached this milestone and to make a tangible contribution to Poland’s energy transition,” said Junior Project Manager, Aleksandra Szkudlarek. “Thanks to the close and fruitful co-operation with the General Contractor ONDE, as well as interested parties, we built the wind farm quickly and on schedule.”

The majority of the green electricity produced will be sold via long-term power purchase agreements. The wind farm is now managed by Aquila Capital, a sustainability-focused investment and asset development company based in Hamburg, Germany.

ABO Wind has been active in Poland since 2017. The head office is located in Lodz. 14 ABO Wind employees are currently working in Poland on wind, solar, and battery projects with a capacity of more than 400 MW. “The country has a lot of potential for the increased use of renewable energies,” said Dr. Klaus Pötter, General Manager at ABO Wind and responsible for the activities of the Polish subsidiary.

