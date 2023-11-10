EDF Renewables reveals plans for 30 MW Irish wind farm

EDF Renewables Ireland has announced plans to develop a c.30 MW wind farm in County Roscommon. The proposed Carrowkeel Wind Farm, which could power more than 20 000 homes, will be located approximately 14 km northwest of Athlone town, in the townlands of Kilmass, Rahara, Longfield, Grange, and Corralea.

EDF Renewables’ project team is currently gathering wind data and mapping the environmental constraints on site, which will be used to create a preliminary wind turbine layout. Detailed environmental studies will also be carried out at the site, including ecology, noise, landscape and visual assessments. The project could consist of up to five wind turbines with tip heights of up to 180 m, however the results of these studies, together with feedback gathered in consultation with local communities, will be used to determine the final wind farm layout and number of turbines.

EDF Renewables Ireland intends to submit a planning application and an Environmental Impact Assessment Report in support of the project in late 2024.

Subject to planning permission, the wind farm could be constructed and operational by 2028. A Community Benefit Fund commensurate with the size of the final project will be established to provide funding for local community initiatives and activities.

“We’re delighted to be announcing our plans for Carrowkeel Wind Farm, which if constructed will power the equivalent of over 20 000 Irish homes with low-carbon, renewable electricity. After a summer where we’ve seen the effects of climate change on weather systems across Europe, and last winter where Irish consumers faced massive hikes in their domestic electricity bills, the need for new renewable energy sources has never been more urgent,” commented Jenny Howard, Head of Development at EDF Renewables Ireland. “Projects like Carrowkeel Wind Farm are essential if Ireland is to increase its security of supply, lower energy costs and meet its target of delivering 80% of its electricity from renewable sources by the end of the decade.

