Scotland’s first wind farm back online

Scotland’s first commercial wind farm has been supercharged to deliver more clean energy and a bumper boost to community benefit funds.

ScottishPower Renewables' Hagshaw Hill kickstarted Scotland’s wind revolution when its turbines started turning in 1995. 30 years on, it has undergone an upgrade that enables it to generate five times more clean power from fewer turbines.

Repowering is the fastest, most efficient way to boost renewable capacity and hit Scotland’s 2030 onshore wind targets by using sites that are already proven. The wind farm’s 26 turbines have been replaced by 14 more powerful models, generating over 79 MW of clean electricity – five times the output from just over half the number of towers – enough to power the equivalent of 57 000 homes.

Charlie Jordan, CEO of ScottishPower Renewables, said: “Hagshaw Hill started Scotland’s wind revolution – and now it’s back online, supercharged and ready to lead the next chapter.

“We’re proud of what this site represents: powering homes, powering communities and powering Scotland’s clean energy future.”

From turbine technicians to local contractors, over 100 jobs have been supported during the decommissioning and repowering of Hagshaw Hill.

ScottishPower Renewables worked to find a solution to an industry-wide challenge. Every blade from the original turbines is being recycled by Plaswire into new materials for construction – replacing concrete, timber, and plastics – proving renewable energy can be circular from start to finish.

Andrew Billingsley, CEO of Plaswire, added: “We're pleased to have been awarded this significant contract to recover the Hagshaw Hill blades and return these materials back into industry. Plaswire's recycling process diverts waste from incineration, reducing carbon dioxide emissions and replacing high carbon construction products.”

As Hagshaw Hill ramps up its clean power output, the community benefit fund is scaling up too – delivering nearly £400 000 annually to Coalburn, Douglas, Lesmahagow, and Rigside & Douglas Water (CDLR).

Iain Lindsey, Chair of CDLR – the group administering the community benefit fund provided by the wind farm – concluded: “CDLR is proud to be working with SPR and we’re delighted to be the force that will deliver local community benefits for the next 25 or so years.

“This will enable us to support even more projects that will make a real difference to people's lives and leave a lasting legacy in our area - from improving facilities and creating local employment to helping communities thrive in the long term.

“It really is fantastic to see Scotland's first commercial windfarm continue to deliver clean energy and new opportunities right here where it all began.”

