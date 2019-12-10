Geronimo Energy announces commercial operation of wind farm

Geronimo Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of National Grid Plc, has announced the start of commercial operations for its Crocker Wind Farm (Crocker), a 200 MW wind energy project located in Clark County, South Dakota, US.

Crocker has Virtual Power Purchase Agreements (VPPAs) in place with leading corporations, Walmart and Cargill. The project was built by Wanzek Construction and utilises GE 2.7-116 wind turbines.

Geronimo began working with local landowners to develop Crocker with the intent to positively impact its local and state host communities. Crocker is estimated to have provided hundreds of millions of US dollars in economic impact throughout the development and construction phases, including job creation, increased local spending, and capital infrastructure improvements. In the first 20 years of operation, the project is anticipated to further benefit the economy with tens of millions in tax revenue, landowner payments, and new full-time job creation, as well as US$800 000 in charitable funding.