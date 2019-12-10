The global wind and solar development company, Mainstream Renewable Power, has placed a 185 MW order for the Cerro Tigre wind farm, to be located in the Antofagasta region, in Chile.

The contract includes the supply and installation of 44 V117- 4.2 MW wind turbines, as well as an Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement for the operation and maintenance of the wind park over the next 20 years.

The Cerro Tigre wind project, awarded in the 2016 distribution companies tender, has already received the environmental and grid connection permits. Turbine delivery is scheduled for Q3 2020, while the wind park is expected to reach commercial operation in 2021.

Vestas has already been involved with wind energy in Chile in 2001 with the 2 MW Alto Baguales wind park. With this new order, Vestas reaches a firm order intake of almost 500 MW in 2019 alone and surpasses a total of 1.4 GW of wind installed capacity or under construction, consolidating its 40% market share.