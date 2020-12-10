Vestas win an order for two wind projects in Finland

Finnish developer Ilmatar Energy has placed an order with Vestas for 74 MW for the Voimamylly and Rasakangas wind projects, set to be located in southwest and central Finland.

Comprised of six V150-4.2 MW turbines from Vestas’ 4 MW platform, the Voimamylly wind project will be optimised for 4.3 MW, with 135 m towers. Combined with a 30-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, the customised site layout will ensure optimised energy production throughout the lifetime of the project.

The Rasakangas wind project features eight V162-6.0 MW turbines from the recently upgraded EnVentus platform, in combination with 129 m towers and a 30-year AOM 5000 service agreement. The tailored solution, leveraging the upgraded rating of the EnVentus platform, will ensure a professional level of energy production combined with a high capacity factor at low to medium wind sites. The project configuration will also ensure that energy costs are minimised.

The contracts include supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a VestasOnline® Business SCADA solution, lowering turbine downtime and thus optimising the energy output.

Deliveries for both projects are expected to begin in 3Q2021 while commissioning is planned for the 1Q2022.

