Rosslare Europort to submit planning application for offshore renewable energy hub

Iarnród Éireann, Port Authority for Rosslare Europort, has confirmed its intent to lodge a planning application for the development of the Rosslare Offshore Renewable Energy Hub (Rosslare ORE Hub), a landmark new facility designed to support Ireland’s growing offshore wind industry.

The plans, which will be submitted to An Coimisiún Pleanála shortly, are a blueprint for the State’s largest ever purpose-built port facility dedicated to offshore renewable energy.

The €220 million development will be important both locally and nationally, creating 2000 long-term jobs for the region, while also supporting the country’s renewable energy targets. Located at Rosslare Europort in County Wexford, the project will transform Rosslare Harbour into Ireland’s primary base for the construction, operation, and maintenance of offshore wind farms in the Irish and Celtic Seas.

The development represents a key step in meeting Ireland’s renewable energy targets and in positioning the southeast region at the forefront of the new green economy. The government has committed to achieving at least 5 GW of installed offshore wind capacity by 2030; Rosslare ORE Hub will have the potential to support the installation of approximately 0.5 GW to 1 GW of offshore wind capacity each year.

Subject to planning being granted and funding allocated, Iarnród Éireann aims to commence construction in early 2027, with delivery targeted for early 2029.

Chief Executive of Iarnród Éireann, Mary Considine, said: “The Rosslare ORE Hub marks a once in a generation investment in Ireland’s clean energy future, integrating national transport and maritime infrastructure to unlock offshore wind potential and deliver sustainable growth for coastal communities. It will also be a significant boost for the South East, creating jobs in an emerging and vital industry, and becoming a crucial asset in Ireland’s energy transition journey.”

Spanning 80 ha., the Rosslare ORE Hub will include two new heavy lift berths specifically designed for offshore renewable energy components, extensive areas for storage, marshalling and assembly and a new 64-berth, small boat harbour. The project also includes new access roads, utilities, environmental enhancements and facilities for local marine users, including the Rosslare Sea Scouts.

The planned works comprise 50 ha. of dredging, 32 ha. of land reclamation, including the creation of 19.7 ha. of new port lands capable of handling the largest wind turbine components. These facilities will enable Rosslare to serve multiple offshore wind projects underway in the Irish and Celtic Seas and deliver long-term economic and employment benefits to County Wexford and the southeast.

Glenn Carr, Director Commercial Business Units with Iarnród Éireann, Port Authority for Rosslare Europort, added: “Lodging planning for Rosslare’s ORE Hub is a significant milestone in the development of this critical piece of infrastructure that will support the development, growth and long-term operation of the offshore wind industry in Ireland’s South East region. Delivering this nationally significant infrastructure will support the continued expansion Rosslare Europort, strengthen the local economy, support local employment and deliver on national and EU policy priorities.”

The project, which is owned by Iarnród Éireann, has also been co-funded to planning stage by the EU Connecting Europe Facility (CEF). The 2000 jobs created by Rosslare ORE Hub will span port construction, offshore wind construction activity and long-term operation and maintenance phases of offshore wind development.

