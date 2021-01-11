AURA Energi has reached an agreement with Eurowind Energy A/S to acquire 50% of K/S Thorup-Sletten. The park is located in Denmark between two municipalities; Vesthimmerland and Jammerbugt.

The wind park K/S Thorup-Sletten is established with an ambition of creating a Denmark with even more renewable energy through wind turbines and solar cells. The wind park is a repowering project. 22 older wind turbines have been replaced with 18 new 4.3 MW Siemens wind turbines with an overall capacity of 77.4 MW. Hereof 13 wind turbines are a part of K/S Thorup-Sletten, whereas the five remaining wind turbines are owned by local citizens close to the park. K/S Thorup-Sletten is estimated to produce 189 000 MW annually providing 47 275 households with green electricity. The purchase agreement is an amount in the triple-digit million range.

The wind park was connected to the national grid in February 2020 and was officially inaugurated in September 2020.

It is the subsidiary company, AURA VE, that will have the ownership of K/S Thorup-Sletten. AURA VE already owns three wind turbines with a capacity each of 3.3 MW in Nørhede Hjortmose in Western Jutland.

The agreement now awaits an approval from the competition authorities before it is completed.

