GE Renewable Energy to repower Leeward’s wind project

GE Renewable Energy has that it has been selected by Leeward Renewable Energy, LLC (Leeward) as its wind turbine technology partner to repower its 90 MW Aragonne Wind project in Guadalupe County, New Mexico, US. When combined with the new greenfield 145 MW Aragonne Mesa wind project, the total wind farm output will increase to 235 MW.

As a part of this effort, GE Renewable Energy will be providing a total of 86 2.x-127 and 2.3-116 wind turbine generators (WTG) to Leeward. The Aragonne Wind repower will replace the project’s 90 existing units with new WTG technology, resulting in increased performance and reliability. The projects are anticipated to be completed in late 2021.

Aragonne is GE Renewable Energy’s third new WTG supply contract with Leeward in the last 24 months – totalling nearly 500 MW – following agreements for Mountain Breeze Wind in Colorado, US, and Lone Tree Wind in Illinois, US, which were both completed in 2020. Additionally, GE Renewable Energy has worked with Leeward on multiple repower contracts for the company’s Sweetwater projects in Texas, US, totalling nearly 280 MW.

The US wind market continues to be strong. GE Renewable Energy was recognised by the American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) as one of the top manufacturers of wind turbines in the US in 2019. Of the total onshore wind installed nationwide through September 2020, AWEA reported that the company captured 60% of new capacity additions as well as 50% of projects under construction or in advanced development.