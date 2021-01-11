RWE plan new German wind farm

RWE Renewables (RWE) is planning to commence construction of another wind farm on a recultivated opencast mining site as early as spring 2021, after the company was successful at the latest German auction for onshore wind farms.

The future Bedburg A 44n wind farm will be situated on a recultivated former opencast mining site near the new motorway section of the same name, in Bedburg, Germany. There, five Nordex wind turbines with an installed capacity of 5.7 MW each and a hub height of 164 m will be erected over the coming months. They are due to be commissioned early in 2022.

Just like nearby Königshovener Höhe wind farm (67.2 MW), which is also situated in Bedburg, the Bedburg A 44n project is a joint venture of RWE (51%) with the City of Bedburg (49%).

Four of the wind turbines will feed electricity into the grid using the existing RWE Power infrastructure at the Garzweiler opencast mine.

The fifth wind turbine will provide electricity into the grid via the Bedburg-Kaster resource conservation village, which is currently under construction. This is a housing project of 130 units with an innovative energy, architecture and urban development concept. The project is another joint venture between the City of Bedburg and RWE, with additional partners, including E.ON, Westnetz and the Faktor-X agency; it is supported by the German Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Energy programme, ‘Regulatory Sandboxes for the Energy Transition’.

The planners’ vision is to use part of the electricity produced by the fifth turbine at Bedburg 44n wind farm to supply the resource conservation village with the help of an energy storage system, with the remainder feeding into the grid system.

RWE already operates onshore wind parks with a total installed capacity of approximately 650 MW in Germany. Currently, the company is constructing the Jüchen A44n cooperative wind farm (27 MW) in collaboration with NEW Re and the City of Jüchen. Six wind turbines are being erected on recultivated land, which was previously part of the Garzweiler opencast mine. Commissioning is planned for spring 2021. The company is also continuously expanding its international wind portfolio of more than 6 GW. In addition to the domestic market in Germany, the company is currently constructing onshore wind farms in the US, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Italy and the UK.