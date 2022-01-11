Eolus and Hydro REIN partnership to develop wind power

On 24 December 2021, Eolus announced that the company and Hydro REIN enters a partnership for joint development and realisation of a portfolio of nine Swedish wind power projects in early development phase owned by Eolus. All conditions for the partnership agreement have been fulfilled and payment has occurred.
The portfolio which Hydro REIN have obtained 50% of consists of nine projects with an installed capacity of up to 672 MW located in SE3 and SE4 in Sweden. The projects are in early development stage and are expected to be commissioned during 2027 - 2032 pending all required permits being obtained.
