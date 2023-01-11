Nordex Group receives order from SSE Renewables

At the end of 2022, SSE Renewables commissioned the Nordex Group to supply 29 N117/3600 turbines for the Yellow River wind farm in Ireland. The contract also includes service for the turbines post-commissioning.

The Nordex Group will install the turbines for the Yellow River wind farm on tubular steel towers with overall tip heights at 156 and 166 m. Delivery and installation work near to the village of Rhode in County Offaly are due to start at the end of 2023.

It is the intention of the Nordex Group, where possible, to work with and use local contractors, suppliers, and businesses for as many parts of the Yellow River wind farm installation and operational phases. This comprises, among others, cranes for the installation and crane support for service and maintenance, electrical contractors for finishing works, and suppliers for tooling.

SSE Renewables’ Onshore Renewables Development and Construction Director, Heather Donald, said: “With civil engineering works well underway, the announcement today signifies another important step towards the development of our Yellow River wind farm project. We welcome Nordex’s commitment to the local supply chain wherever possible and look forward to supporting their work towards the arrival of turbines later this year.”

Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group, stated: “We are proud that SSE Renewables has opted for Nordex turbines for their Yellow River project. This is our first joint project, and we would like to thank SSE for their trust and support. We are excited about what the future holds and how we can further strengthen this excellent relationship.”

