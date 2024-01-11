Denker & Wulf place wind order with Nordex

Denker & Wulf, one of the leading onshore wind farm developers in Germany, has placed orders with the Nordex Group to supply and install 20 wind turbines for three projects in northern Germany. The orders also include Premium Service contracts for the maintenance of the turbines over a period of 15 years.

In Schleswig-Holstein, the 67.5 MW Gönnebek I+II wind farm is being built in the Segeberg district with a total of twelve turbines, eleven N149/5.X turbines and one N133/4.8. The Group will also supply one N149/5.X and one N163/6.X for the 12.7 MW Schönermark" wind farm in the Uckermark district in Brandenburg. Denker & Wulf has further ordered six N163/6.X turbines for the 42 MW Oederquart-Wischhafen wind farm near Stade in Lower Saxony. Installations are scheduled to begin at the end of 2024.

"Nordex gives us the confidence to realise our project needs, which has enabled the strong deal flow for more than 30 turbines in 2023. As a result, we can seamlessly build on last year's commissioning record and enter another promising wind year 2024 with momentum," said Torsten Levsen, CEO of Denker & Wulf AG.

The turbines will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including Nordex's ‘BNK-Ready’ solution for needs-based night-time marking and an ice detection system. In order to meet all requirements in terms of sound and shadow casting, as well as to consider the extensive species protection, the turbines can be operated with different power modes and are equipped with shadow flicker and bat modules.

"We are delighted that our high-performance wind turbines will replace older, smaller turbines as part of two repowering projects. This is important for the energy transition in Germany. We would like to thank Denker & Wulf, who have been with us for many years and who have once again placed their trust in us. With these new orders, we will further strengthen our position as one of the most important suppliers of wind turbines in the region," commented Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President Region Central and Managing Director Germany of the Nordex Group.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles weather analysis, geothermal solutions, energy storage technology, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at the future of renewables in North America, and a report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, on how Iceland utilises its unique geology for renewable energy.