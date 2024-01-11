Full Circle signs long-term deal with Ventient Energy to service Senvion turbines

Full Circle, an independent, multi-brand wind turbine services group, has announced the agreement of a new long-term, full-scope, maintenance contract with Ventient Energy, one of Europe’s largest independent renewable power producers. This will cover 15 Senvion MM82 turbines with 2.05 MW capacity at the Dalswinton wind farm in Scotland, and marks Full Circle’s first long-term deal working on Senvion turbines.

Following a competitive tender process, Full Circle was selected to provide all turbine operations and maintenance support, including blade and major component work. This is the first time in five years that Ventient Energy has taken on a new full-scope maintenance supplier in the UK.

The contract commenced in November 2023, and Full Circle is currently recruiting new full-time technicians to grow its team in Scotland and support delivery. The turbines on site are 15 years old, and Full Circle will work to ensure smooth operation and extend their effective lifespan well beyond the scope of the current deal.

The Dalswinton wind farm is located in Dumfriesshire, in the South West of Scotland, playing an important role in balancing the local grid. The nearby town also has a notable role in the history of British energy, as it was home to the UK’s first steam-powered ship – the Dalswinton Steamboat –currently on display at the Science Museum in London.

Billy Stevenson, CEO of Full Circle, said: “We are delighted to be selected by Ventient Energy following a highly competitive tender process, which we take as a vote of confidence in our hard-won reputation for client service and continued investment into growing our multi-brand capabilities. We look forward to ensuring that the aging turbines at Dalswinton continue to deliver excellent performance for many more years to come.”

John Morris, Head of Asset Management (UK) at Ventient Energy, added: “We were thoroughly impressed with Full Circle's comprehensive service offering, positive attitude, and are genuinely excited about forging a partnership with such a skilled and competent service provider. As we eagerly anticipate our collaboration, Full Circle becomes our first new full-scope supplier in the UK after a significant period. Our confidence is high in the team's capabilities and unwavering dedication, ensuring the optimal condition of our turbines.”

