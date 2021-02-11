Aker Solutions and Siemens Energy consortium named preferred bidder for offshore wind farm

Aker Solutions, in a consortium with Siemens Energy, was selected by Vattenfall as preferred bidder for the Norfolk offshore wind project located in the North Sea off the coast of Norfolk, UK.

If Vattenfall proceeds with this development, the intention is to conclude an EPCI contract where the consortium will deliver HVDC converter platforms for the grid connection infrastructure.

The Norfolk wind zone consists of the Norfolk Vanguard and Norfolk Boreas offshore wind farms. The planned 3.6 GW total installed capacity will make this one of the largest offshore zones in the world at the time of completion.

"We’re extremely confident both in our choice of Siemens Energy - Aker Solutions as preferred bidder and in our decision to use innovative HVDC technology. Siemens Energy - Aker Solutions excelled during the feasibility and concept stage, bringing strong technical capabilities to the process," said Catrin Jung, Head of Business Development Offshore at Vattenfall.

"Vattenfall's Norfolk developments will use cutting-edge technology. These types of projects are always a partnership, and we are very happy that Siemens Energy - Aker Solutions’ expertise will oversee the HVDC converter infrastructure. In addition, this appointment will give the local supply chain the opportunity to engage with Siemens Energy - Aker Solutions to explore the huge opportunities on offer at what will be the largest offshore zone in the world," said Rob Anderson, Vattenfall Project Director for Norfolk Vanguard and Norfolk Boreas.

"We are proud that Vattenfall, as a leading renewable energy company, selects our consortium as the preferred bidder for one of the world’s largest offshore wind farms. This enables us to take further steps for developing delivery models and technology for sustainable energy production," said Kjetel Digre, Chief Executive Officer of Aker Solutions.

