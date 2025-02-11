Source Galileo and PortWind sign contract to develop English Channel offshore wind project

Source Galileo, a European renewable energy development company, developing the PortWind project, has signed a non-exclusive memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Portland Port, an established commercial port on the South Coast of England.

The agreement states that the companies will work together with the common goal of maximising opportunities for offshore wind development off the Dorset coast with associated enhanced port infrastructure, supply chain, and community benefits onshore.

Portland Port has a history of servicing the offshore wind sector and is in discussions with potential partners to enable and support the future construction and operation of offshore wind developments in the English Channel.

With deepwater berths and quayside space, Portland Port has the capacity and capability to host construction and operational headquarters, as well as support accommodation and transport solutions.

Offshore wind and port infrastructure are key components of Dorset’s ‘clean energy super cluster’, which seeks to drive economic transformation to power the future and open up opportunities for training and employment for local communities.

The cluster is a response to the Government’s industrial strategy to boost economic growth, stimulate UK supply chain development, and improve energy security and resilience in the UK.

Source Galileo has a track record of developing 10 GW of offshore wind to electricity and wind to hydrogen projects off the coasts of Europe. Its portfolio includes the PortWind project, a proposed offshore wind farm located off the Dorset Coast in the English Channel.

Ingka Investments, the investment arm of Ingka Group, has a 20% stake in the UK offshore wind projects of Source Galileo, which includes the PortWind project.

The project can attract international investment and has a target installed capacity of approximately 2 GW with the potential to deliver enough renewable energy to help power over 3 million households annually, contributing to energy security in the South West and the wider UK.

The project has secured a 2.5 GW grid connection into the Chickerell 400 kV substation, near Weymouth, which includes provision for a 350 MW battery energy storage system.

The project plans to bring significant investment, training, and employment opportunities to Dorset.

The project is at an early stage of development and any project development area will be subject to a future leasing round by The Crown Estate.

Garrett Morrison, Chief Development Officer at Source Galileo, noted: “Source Galileo is developing a portfolio of projects that will generate clean renewable energy direct to homes and businesses across the UK. We look forward to working with Portland Port and collaborating with wider potential partners to develop solutions that will assist the UK Government in attracting international investment, accelerating delivery of offshore wind projects, contributing to energy security, and supporting supply chain development, training, and job creation in Dorset and the wider South West.”

Ian McQuade, Commercial General Manager at Portland Port, commented: “The Portland Port team are committed to working with Source Galileo and wider partners to bolster renewable energy deployment in the English Channel, serviced from the port to secure benefits for Dorset businesses and communities. It is still early days for the PortWind project but this MoU shows the direction of travel and supports our ‘green energy island’ aspiration for Portland to become a renewable energy hub on the south coast.”

