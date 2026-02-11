Boralex secures Contract for Difference for Sallachy wind farm

Boralex inc. has announced that the consented Sallachy wind farm has secured a Contract for Difference (CfD) as part of the seventh Contracts for Difference Allocation Round (Allocation Round 7 – AR7) run by the UK government.

Alongside other flagship projects within Boralex’s Scottish portfolio, including the recently consented Clashindarroch wind farm extension, Sallachy wind farm fully aligns with Scotland’s ambitions for the development of onshore wind, supporting the objective to double installed capacity by 2030.

Esbjörn Wilmar, Vice President, UK, said: “We welcome the strong message and commitment the UK government has shown to both energy security and delivering the 2030 renewable energy targets. This provides a stable platform for our continued investment and reflects the strength of our UK project portfolio and our UK team. Securing a CfD will allow us to take the final investment decision for Sallachy, with the aim of bringing the project online in the course of 2028.”

CfD were introduced in the UK in 2014 as a market support mechanism for low-carbon energy projects. The scheme is designed to encourage the development of large scale renewable energy infrastructure at the lowest cost to the consumer, whilst levelling out market volatility.

