Bute Energy awarded CfD for Twyn Hywel energy park

The UK government has awarded the results of the contract for difference (CfD) Allocation Round 7 (AR7) for onshore technologies.

In the auction, Bute Energy’s Twyn Hywel energy park secured 20-year CfD at a strike price of £72.24/MWh.

Bute Energy is developing an industry-leading pipeline of onshore wind in Wales; investing £3 billion to unlock more than 2.2 GW of clean energy over the next decade. Twyn Hywel energy park is Bute Energy’s first project to enter construction and will be generating in late 2027.

Granted consent by Welsh Ministers in November 2024, Twyn Hywel is an onshore wind project on the border of Caerphilly and Rhondda Cynon Taf in South Wales. The project includes 14 turbines generating 92.4 MW of energy, enough to power approximately 81 000 homes.

Onshore wind is much more cost-effective for billpayers than new generation from gas at £147/MWh and new nuclear power at £124/MWh. Generating energy at a predictable cost, it offers best value for money for UK billpayers.

Bute Energy has noted that the project puts Caerphilly and South Wales at the heart of the energy transition.

Bute Energy’s Interim CEO, Martin Chown, added: “We are delighted with the outcome of the auction round, securing a contract for Twyn Hywel energy park. The energy park is Bute Energy’s first project to enter the auction and is a landmark for the business to date. Onshore wind is one of the UK’s cheapest forms of renewable energy can offer best value for money for billpayers. Bute Energy is proud to be developing a market-leading pipeline of onshore wind projects across Wales, ready to meet growing energy demand.”

Chown concluded: “Wales’ improved performance in the auction is a much-needed step change, and shows a real appetite from developers, investors, and governments to realise Wales’ energy potential. With a strong partnership between industry and the Welsh government, the path to energy security can represent transformational investment in new jobs, new business opportunities, and community investment.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global from 2025! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!