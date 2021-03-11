Siemens Energy to install transformers at Chinese offshore wind farm

Siemens Energy will install 22 units of distribution transformers at China’s first commercial 66 kV offshore wind farm, Yuhuan Offshore Wind Power Project Phase 1, located in Taizhou, Zhejiang Province, southeastern China. The fluid immersed transformers of type FITformer WIND will support China Huadian Corporation (CHD) to optimise energy supply in the Yangtze River Delta region. With an installed capacity of 300 MW, the wind farm will supply environmentally friendly power to approximately 240 000 households per year.

“To successfully drive the energy transition, it is essential to increase the share of renewables in the energy mix. Equipped with innovative state-of-the-art transformer technology, China’s first 66 kV offshore wind farm will lead the way to a significant increase of clean, renewable wind energy to the grid and will contribute to China’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2060,” said Beatrix Natter, Executive Vice President Transmission at Siemens Energy.

Growing demand for wind energy has led to the development of increasingly stronger wind turbines which produce 10 MW and beyond, requiring higher voltage levels and innovative power transmission technologies. The FITformer WIND transformer was developed to enable these larger power capacities with a voltage class of up to 72.5 kV. The compact and lightweight transformers for Phase 1 of the Yuhuan Offshore Wind Power Project will be installed in the tower base of the wind turbines. With strong corrosion resistance, FITformer WIND transformers are fully suitable for the hostile conditions of marine environment operation guaranteeing high reliability and low maintenance requirements. In addition, the highly efficient transformers are filled with biodegradable synthetic ester insulating oil instead of conventional mineral oil, which is particularly environmentally friendly and fire safe.

The first phase of the Yuhuan Offshore Wind Power Project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021 and will effectively optimise energy supply in the Yangtze River delta. After commissioning, the project is forecast to result in a reduction of 584 000 tpy of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions, which is more than 12 600 passenger cars emit in one year.

The order continues Siemens Energy’s recent global track record of power transmission projects in the wind energy sector. To date more than 2.500 units of the ester fluid immersed FITformer WIND were installed in wind offshore applications worldwide.

