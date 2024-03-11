RWE awarded wind farm at German tender

In a recent auction for onshore wind turbines by the Federal Network Agency, RWE was awarded the tender for the Kail wind farm in the Cochem-Zell district (bid deadline 1 February).

Specifically, three wind turbines with a total capacity of 12.9 MW will be erected at the site near the Moselle River, about 50 km south-west of Koblenz. Construction of the Kail wind farm will begin in autumn of this year, with commissioning planned for 4Q25. Once operational, the wind farm in Rhineland-Palatinate will be able to generate enough green electricity to supply around 7500 households.

“The latest figures confirm the record expansion of renewable energy in Germany. I am delighted that we are making a further contribution to the energy transition in our home market with this wind farm. In Kail, the surrounding communities will also benefit, as we are voluntarily paying 0.2 cents/KWh produced. In addition to the lease payments for the land, the local communities can expect additional income of up to €60 000/y,” said Katja Wünschel, CEO RWE Renewables Europe and Australia.

