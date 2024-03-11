Vestas to install turbine for Danish project

Vestas has received a firm order from Thyborøn-Harboøre Vindmøllelaug I/S af 2002 for a V236-15.0 MW wind turbine to be installed directly on the waterfront in the Port of Thyborøn in the northwestern part of Denmark.

The order consists of one V236-15.0 MW wind turbine and includes supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbine. The order also includes a 20-year AOM4000 service agreement as well as an agreement for Vestas to do test and verification activities on the turbine.

"We are very pleased to install the new V236-15.0 MW turbine at a site in Thyborøn that offers great wind conditions for optimal energy production. Nearly 2800 local shareholders have financed the turbine, and we look forward to showcase it to locals and tourists as we expect it to become an attraction,” said Jens Jørgen Birch, spokesperson at Thyborøn-Harboøre Vindmøllelaug I/S af 2002.

“We are very pleased with the effective collaboration with Thyborøn-Harboøre Vindmøllelaug for this turbine that will help us in our final verification campaign before we begin serial production and installation of the first offshore projects featuring the V236-15.0 MW turbine. The 264 days approval process from the municipality has been extremely quick while the local support from the citizens in Thyborøn have been overwhelmingly positive. Therefore, this is a great international example of how a combination of quick permitting and local engagement can support the green transition,” added Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern and Central Europe.

Vestas has already installed the prototype at the Østerild National test centre in Denmark and received firm orders for the V236-15.0 MW wind turbine for offshore projects in Germany, Poland, and the Netherlands, and will start installing the first turbines offshore from 2025.

The Nissum Bredning site is located in Thyborøn in Lemvig Municipality in northern Denmark. Turbine delivery is planned to begin in 1Q24 with commissioning scheduled for completion in 2Q24.

