Ocean Installer joins offshore floating wind alliance to accelerate installation cost reduction of offshore wind project

Ocean Installer, a marine construction and operations provider, has been appointed by Cerulean Winds to join the alliance of companies developing the Aspen floating offshore wind project in the North Sea.

Ocean Installer’s addition to the alliance is vital to driving down the cost of installation, a critical component within floating offshore wind development. The company’s existing fleet of vessels and a skilled workforce, developed over decades working in subsea oil and gas construction, can be transferred to the floating offshore wind sector without significant adaptation.

Furthermore, Ocean Installer will work in conjunction with fellow alliance member, Haventus, owners of the Port of Ardersier, on the dry storage of the structures, batched installation, and quick connect/disconnect systems to optimise processes and create a blueprint for how future floating offshore wind projects are installed.

Dan Jackson, Founding Director of Cerulean Winds, commented: “For floating offshore wind to be successful in the North Sea, we’ve got to use expertise and experience from the oil and gas sector to turbo-charge the speed of cost reduction – this is what Ocean Installer is bringing to our project. Using Ocean Installer’s capabilities, we believe we can develop a standardised process to cut installation costs and make floating offshore wind’s levelised cost of energy comparable to fixed offshore wind.

Ocean Installer will provide engineering expertise and installation services, post-FID, for the mooring system installation, inter-array cables system, and marshalling of the floating units during the fabrication phase, tow-out, and hook up. Ocean Installer’s history in supporting floating oil and gas developments, including dynamic flexible product procurement and the availability of its vessels for mooring system installation, makes it well placed to deliver green energy projects in the North Sea.

Once built, Aspen, Beech, and Cedar will comprise over 300 turbines. The 1 GW Aspen site will be developed first, providing new offshore wind capacity helping to meet the UK government’s target of 50 GW by 2023.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

