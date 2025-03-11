RWE awards Global Wind Service an offshore installation contract for Denmark project

Global Wind Service (GWS) has been awarded a contract for RWE’s Thor offshore wind farm project, strengthening their position as a provider of offshore installation services.

This contract focuses on the installation of 72 secondary structures on the monopile foundations.

The Thor wind farm is located in the North Sea, west of Nissum Fjord, Denmark. Installation of the secondary structures is scheduled for execution in 2025 and will see a dedicated team of 60 skilled technicians deployed across both white and blue-collar roles.

Since September 2024, GWS has been engaged in project preparations working closely with the Thor wind farm team at RWE and specialist tool manufacturers.

Key preparatory activities have included:

Developing lift plans and comprehensive process documentation.

Conducting mock-up trials.

Comprehensive HSEQ and tooling planning.

This is not the first partnership between GWS and RWE. In February 2024, the two signed a 3-year agreement to support RWE’s offshore wind fleet servicing unit in the UK and Germany.

