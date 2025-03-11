Van Oord’s new offshore installation vessel arrives in the Netherlands

Van Oord’s offshore installation vessel, Boreas, has arrived in the Netherlands after a voyage from China of almost 14 700 nautical miles. To reach its destination, the vessel had to navigate through the world's largest sea lock in IJmuiden. Outfitting and finishing will take place in the Netherlands, where the vessel will be christened before embarking on its first offshore wind project.

The Boreas is currently docked at TMA Logistics in the Port of Amsterdam, where the vessel will undergo its final completion and commissioning phase. Its decks will simultaneously be outfitted with wind turbine foundation equipment and installation tools in preparation for its first assignment. The christening will take place in Rotterdam in June 2025.

“Welcoming the Boreas to the Netherlands is a significant milestone for us after four years of hard work and dedication. We are excited to deploy this impressive vessel on our projects and to advance the transition towards renewable energy,” said Maurits den Broeder, Managing Director for Offshore Energy at Van Oord.

