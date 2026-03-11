Eurus Energy begins replacement of Eurus Noheji wind farm

Eurus Energy Holdings Corp. has announced that Eurus Energy Noheji LLC, a group company of Eurus Energy, has started the replacement (rebuilding) work of the Eurus Noheji wind farm, with a capacity of 50 MW, which is operating in Noheji Town, Shimokita District, Aomori Prefecture, Japan.

The Noheji wind farm, which has started commercial operation in February 2008 and has been in operation for nearly 18 years, will terminate operation in March 2026 for the complete reconstruction work.

In the replacement project, 15 wind turbines manufactured by Gamesa Eolica S.A. (with a single output capacity of 2 MW) that had terminated commercial operation will be removed and be replaced with 12 wind turbines manufactured by Siemens Energy K.K., which have a single output capacity of 4.3 MW. Through the enlargement and consolidation of the wind turbines, an increase in power generation and improved maintenance efficiency are expected compared to before the replacement.

Commercial operation is scheduled to start in April 2029. It is expected to generate electricity equivalent to the power consumption of approximately 24 000 average households, and is expected to reduce CO 2 emissions by approximately 49 000 tpy. The wind farms will continue to effectively utilise abundant wind resources and contribute to the revitalisation of the community.

Based on Eurus Energy’s corporate philosophy of ‘Helping to preserve the global environment by disseminating and expanding clean energy technologies’ and its corporate vision of ‘Develop with local communities and maintain the trust of society’, the group will continue to work on further expansion of wind power generation and contribute to global environmental conservation and the creation of a sustainable society.

