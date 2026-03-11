Glamox wins contract to light Korea’s largest offshore wind farm

Glamox, a global leader in lighting, has secured a contract from SHE CO., LTD, on behalf of Hyundai Engineering & Steel Industries (HESI), to supply marine lighting for the Shinan Ui offshore wind farm, which will be South Korea’s largest offshore wind farm. Glamox will deliver around 1000 specialised marine lights for the jacket transition pieces of 26 fixed wind farm turbines. These turbines will produce 390 MW of renewable electricity, which is currently greater than the combined total of all of South Korea’s offshore wind farms.

Glamox’s offshore wind farm dedicated lighting will illuminate both the interior and exterior of each turbine’s transition piece. The transition piece is the cylindrical steel structure that connects the wind turbine to its foundation. It includes platforms, boat-landing systems, and ladders. The luminaires must function flawlessly, as the area must be well-lit to ensure that inspection and maintenance teams can operate safely.

“This is a significant achievement as our lighting was chosen by a Korean-led consortium and prevailed over local competitors,” said Tommy Stranden, Chief Sales & Commercial Officer for Glamox’s Marine, Offshore & Wind division.

“The performance, proven reliability, and long life of our marine lights were essential factors considering the harsh conditions and big offshore temperature fluctuations in the coastal waters of South Korea. Our lights are proven and have a 100 000-hour life and are designed to cope with humidity and temperature ranges from – 40 – 50°C,” added Stranden.

Glamox will supply a variant of its MIR G2 water-resistant linear LED luminaire that is specifically designed for offshore wind applications. Its unpainted stainless-steel housing is designed to bond to the structure, creating a perfect Faraday cage to protect internal components from lightning strikes. The linear MIR G2 luminaires will be installed on the platform and inside the transition piece. The platforms will also feature RLX C floodlights. The lighting will be delivered in Spring 2026.

The Shinan Ui offshore wind project involves a consortium, spearheaded by Hanwha Ocean (part of the Hanwha Group) and SK eternix. The wind farm will be located about 4 km south of Ui-do Island and is expected to enter production in early 2029. It supports South Korea’s goal to boost its share of renewables in the country’s power mix by 2030.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global this year! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!