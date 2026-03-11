Jan De Nul continues investments in its fleet for subsea energy cables

Energy independence is a global priority and Jan De Nul is actively expanding its offshore energy fleet to meet this challenge.

Two large vessels for the installation of submarine cables are currently under construction. In 2025, the company also announced the order of a rock installation vessel to protect cables. The fleet will now be further expanded with two additional vessels, specifically designed to safely bury submarine cables in the seabed.

Submarine cables are a crucial component for exporting energy produced at sea. Energy cables are also the missing link in connecting local and national electricity grids.

Wouter Vermeersch, Director Subsea Cables Offshore Energy at Jan De Nul, commented: “With the Fleeming Jenkin and the William Thomson, we will soon expand our fleet with two XL vessels for the installation of subsea cables. Investing in vessels that can protect those same cables is a logical next step. Last year, we announced the rock installation vessel, George W. Goethals, which protects cables and other energy infrastructure with a protective rock layer. Now, we are also expanding our fleet with vessels designed to bury cables safely in the seabed.”

Vermeersch added: “We are ready to contribute to a reliable and independent energy system based on locally generated electricity.”

A first reinforcement will come with a new trenching support vessel equipped with a trencher: an ultra-modern subsea robot. Operated from the deck, the robot can bury cables up to 5 m deep.

The vessel is an Ulstein design and will be built at the CMHI shipyard in China. Like all recent vessels of Jan De Nul, it will be equipped with ultra-low emission vessel (ULEv) technology. This technology filters up to 99% of nanoparticles from exhaust gases and reduces the amount of polluting substances. The vessel’s engines can run on biofuel, lowering CO 2 emissions. In addition, the vessel and its engines are prepared for future operation on methanol.

In addition, Jan De Nul will convert its vessel, Henry Darcy, into a trenching support vessel, equipped with a subsea robot specialised in burying cables in shallow waters. This robot was recently ordered from partner, Osbit.

Jan De Nul now has four vessels under construction for the installation and protection of subsea cables, and one vessel under conversion.

