RWE has sold its Polish offshore wind development project to PGE

RWE and PGE have closed a transaction that was announced in December 2025.

As agreed, PGE has become the sole owner of the F.E.W. Baltic II offshore wind development project in the Polish Baltic Sea. The wind farm has a planned capacity of 350 MW and will be located approximately 50 km from shore, north of the Polish town of Ustka. In addition, at the end of 2025, the parties completed the transfer of an environmental decision and related data for the adjacent wind development site 44.E.1. from RWE to PGE.

RWE remains fully committed to further support the Polish energy transition by developing, constructing, and operating a diverse pipeline of renewable energy projects across Poland. Today, the company already operates onshore wind and solar farms with a combined capacity of more than 700 MW in the country.

RWE is convinced that, in synergy with its other portfolio, PGE is better positioned to realise the F.E.W. Baltic II project than RWE would be on a standalone basis. However, RWE’s target to further grow its offshore wind portfolio remains unchanged. The company currently operates 19 offshore wind farms in five countries with a total installed capacity of 6.2 GW – RWE’s share in these projects amounts to 3.3 GW.

Furthermore, RWE currently has four offshore wind projects under construction in four countries: Sofia off the coast of northern England, Thor in Denmark, OranjeWind off the Dutch coast, and Nordseecluster north of the German island of Juist. Once completed, these projects will have a combined generation capacity of 4.8 GW, with RWE’s share amounting to 3.1 GW.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global from 2025! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!