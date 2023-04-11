First steel cut for Moray West Offshore Wind Farm J-tube frames

The first steel cutting of the J-tube frames for the 882 MW Moray West Offshore Wind Farm has taken place at the Port of Nigg, the UK, by Global Energy Group’s (GEG) North Fabrication division.

Following months of complex pre-production engineering, this marks the start of the fabrication phase of two J-tube frames which will be attached to the offshore substation platforms (OSPs). The frames will support the steel tubes that protect the cables coming into the OSPs from the wind turbines, as well as the cables exporting the power to shore.

North Fabrication’s engineering expertise and fabrication capabilities, as well as their quayside facilities at the Port of Nigg, make them the ideal contractor. As part of this multi-million-pound contract, the project will also support 50 jobs locally.

Developed by Ocean Winds, the 50:50 joint venture between ENGIE and EDP Renewables, the Moray West Offshore Wind Farm will be installed in the outer Moray Firth, the UK, located adjacent to the existing 950 MW Moray East Offshore Wind Farm.

The contract builds on track-record established between GEG and Ocean Winds, who are majority owners of the 950 MW Moray East Offshore Wind Farm, which previously utilised Port of Nigg for the marshalling and pre-assembly of the foundations and wind turbine components.

In January, Moray West announced that the Port of Nigg would also be used by Siemens Gamesa for marshalling and pre-assembly of the wind turbines in 2024.

Pete Geddes, EPCI Director for Moray West, said: “It is good news to see this important foundations-related fabrication scope underway in a Scottish port, helping to grow the track record at this established quayside facility and reducing transport risks for the project. We are pleased to be working at GEG’s quayside facility, almost within sight of the ultimate installation location on Moray West.”

Dave Mackay, General Manager at North Fabrication, stated: “The cutting of steel for Ocean Winds’ Moray West Offshore Wind Farm is an important milestone in the project and follows a period of collaborative work with our client on the complex engineering. The fabrication of the J-tubes for Moray West is a vital project for our company and builds on supply chain value proposition that GEG has developed within the offshore renewables industry.”

