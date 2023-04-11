POWERCHINA works on Vietnam offshore wind farm

Power Construction Corporation of China (POWERCHINA) has announced the completion of the hoisting of all fans in Area 1A of the Ca Mau 1 wind power project located in Ca Mau, the southernmost province of Vietnam. As the largest offshore wind power project in Southeast Asia with a total installed capacity of 350 MW, the project is divided into four wind farms: A, B, C, and D.

Located in Ca Mau Province, which faces the sea on three sides, with a 307 km-long coastline, the Ca Mau 1 wind power project boasts unique advantages in terms of sea wind power generation. Once completed, the project will add 1.1 billion kWh of new power generation every year, saving approximately 450 000 t of standard coal and reducing about 880 000 t of carbon dioxide emissions. This will significantly improve the power shortage situation in the local and even the whole southern Vietnam region.

In this project, POWERCHINA initiated the double-deck sea transportation equipment for offshore wind power tower barrels, putting an end to the long-time dependence on single-deck sea transportation for tower barrels that measure more than 5 m in diameter. This innovation has successfully raised the maximum stacked height of wind power tower barrel for international sea transportation from 10 m to 14 m, and the maximum stacked weight from 100 t to 240 t, which effectively saved ship deck area and reduced transportation costs.

In addition to the Vietnamese Ca Mau 1 Project, POWERCHINA has also participated in the construction of the 171 MW offshore wind power project in Soc Trang and Bac Lieu, and the 310 MW offshore wind power project in Binh Dai in Vietnam. In July 2022, POWERCHINA signed a new contract on the wind farm project in Kai long-Ca Mau Tourism Zone in Vietnam. These moves have injected strong impetus into Vietnam's efforts to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels, diversify its energy sources and achieve sustainable socio-economic development.

