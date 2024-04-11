Green Genius installs first turbine at Lithuanian wind farm

Green Genius has installed its’ first wind turbine in Jurbarkas district, Lithuania. A total of 11 turbines, travelling from international Klaipeda’s port, will reach the wind park in 22 nights by 113 heavyweight vehicles no later than the end of April 2024.

Each of the eleven wind turbines, provided by Nordex Group, consist of 13 main parts each and will rise 240 m above the ground. It may take up to 48 hours to transfer one turbine to the park, as the complex logistics require transport at night.

“We’ve been working on Jurbarkas project with great care and consideration, composing one of the most significant onshore wind parks in Lithuania. It will contribute notably to the sustainability in the region, as wind energy is a key component to ensure a stable and efficient supply of green energy,” said Darius Biekša, Head of Green Genius wind and green hydrogen business.

These eleven turbines required over 80 km of electricity cables that have been laid down on the construction site. That is approximately equal to the distance between Amsterdam and Rotterdam, or Edinburgh and Glasgow.

For the foundation, 880m3 of concrete was used, which is approximately the same amount as for a small apartment block or small residential complex. Each of the turbine’s foundation is 25.5 m in diameter, which is slightly wider than the width of an Olympic swimming pool. Each turbine’s foundation also required 60 to 70 poles, with lengths ranging from 12 to 16 m. That means, the height of one pole is equivalent to a five-storey building.

The first stage of Jurbarkas wind park with these eleven turbines and 63 MW will start operation in 2025. The second stage of another 17 MW is to approach the construction phase shortly. The whole Jurbarkas wind park of 80 MW will represent about 8% of Lithuania’s current wind portfolio. It will supply green electricity to Lithuanian businesses, saving more than 130 000 tpy of carbon dioxide. Green Genius has invested over €100 million in the construction of this wind park in Jurbarkas, Lithuania.

