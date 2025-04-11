EirGrid announces €1 billion procurement programme for offshore electricity grid

EirGrid has announced a procurement programme for over €1 billion for works related to the delivery of an offshore electricity grid for Ireland.

In 2021, Ireland opted to move towards a plan-led rollout of offshore renewables and infrastructure.

As part of this work, EirGrid as Ireland’s Transmission System Operator has been tasked with bringing forward a plan to deliver on the government’s offshore ambitions.

Focused initially on Ireland’s east coast, and then moving to the south coast, the landmark procurement programme will relate to operation and maintenance (O&M) activities to enable the connection of offshore renewable generation to the onshore grid.

The contracts will encompass a minimum of eight O&M procurement categories covering the full spectrum of services required. These include:

Inspection and maintenance support.

Marine logistics.

Warehousing and handling.

Subsea inspection repair and maintenance.

Asset health, security, and operational monitoring.

Training and support services.

Health, safety and environmental support.

Helicopter intervention support (personnel winching and light cargo).

In addition, EirGrid is also commencing another procurement initiative in relation to their Powering Up Offshore – South Coast Enduring Connection Policy (ECP) works and high voltage equipment aspect of these works.

Michael Mahon, EirGird Chief Infrastructure Officer, commented: “It is estimated that the procurements being launched will be valued in excess of €1 billion, which truly demonstrates the intent to begin delivering offshore renewables at scale – a critical step towards a cleaner energy future for Ireland.”

