Gazelle Wind Power secures TUPEM authorisation for offshore wind project

Gazelle Wind Power has achieved a project milestone with the approval of a 10-year TUPEM authorisation, clearing the way for the deployment of its 2 MW Nau Azul floating wind demonstrator project, located off the coast of Aguçadoura, Portugal.

This project showcases the company’s floating offshore wind technology, which is aimed at unlocking deep-water wind resources to strengthen Europe’s energy security through scalable renewable power.

Issued by Portugal’s Directorate-General for Natural Resources, Safety, and Maritime Services (DGRM), the TUPEM authorisation grants Gazelle Wind Power Portugal, S.A., exclusive rights to occupy and utilise a designated area of national maritime space for the installation, operation, and testing of its innovative floating platform technology. The project is a crucial step towards demonstrating that Gazelle’s patented, lightweight, modular design can unlock deep-water wind energy while also lowering the levelised cost of energy.

The Nau Azul project will feature Gazelle’s patented platform, which uses a unique geometry and counterweight system that reduces steel us – this will help to significantly cut CAPEX and simplify industrialisation. Its compact design enables deployment from shallow ports, offering a small footprint and lower overall costs. The project site, located in Aguçadoura, is a landmark for offshore energy innovation, having previously hosted WindFloat 1, one of Europe’s earliest floating wind pilot projects.

Jon Salazar, CEO of Gazelle Wind Power, commented: “This TUPEM authorisation marks a major milestone for our business and underscores Portugal’s leadership in offshore wind and its commitment to a secure, sustainable energy future. Securing the TUPEM authorisation allows us to launch environmental monitoring and prepare for the installation of our full-scale, grid-connected demonstrator, which will serve as a blueprint for commercial deployments worldwide. It is a major step forward in our roadmap to commercialisation.”

In addition to generating a range of economic benefits for the region, including the creation of new jobs across the local supply chain, Gazelle is also working with local educational organisations such as IPVC, INESCTEC, and INESCTEC.OCEAN to reimagine floating offshore wind by advancing the underlying science. From manufacturing and assembly to marine operations and ongoing maintenance, the Nau Azul project will support skilled employment opportunities and help stimulate sustainable economic growth in the Viana do Castelo area.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2025 is here! The Spring issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment by Tim Reid from UK Export Finance about expanding operations overseas before a regional report from Aurora Energy Research no the effect of negative electricity prices in Europe. Other interesting topics covered in the issue include electrical infrastructure, sit surveys & mapping, developments in solar, and much more. Featuring contributions from key industry leaders such as EM&I, DeterTech, and Global Underwater Hub, among others, don’t miss the valuable insights available in the Spring 2025 issue.