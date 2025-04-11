RWE’s Sofia offshore wind farm takes measures to protect marine life

RWE has been working with Hydrotechnik Offshore to introduce an innovative underwater noise-abatement technology, known as a bubble curtain, for offshore wind farm construction in the UK.

The breakthrough deployment at the Sofia offshore wind farm, located 195 km off the coast of England, represents a significant step in protecting marine life from underwater noise generated during piling activities.

The bubble curtain, already adopted across Europe, reduces the propagation of underwater noise by creating a barrier of rising bubbles around the turbine installation site. By dampening sound waves, this technology mitigates disturbances to marine species such as harbour porpoises, dolphins, and whales, which rely on ultrasound for orientation.

The system works by placing a perforated hose on the seabed around the turbine installation site, forming a ring 180 m wide. Compressed air is pumped through the hose, generating a continuous stream of bubbles that rise to the surface. It is this bubble barrier which breaks up and slows down the sound waves, significantly reducing noise levels during piling operations.

Matthew Swanwick, RWE Sofia Project Director, responded: “By introducing the use of a bubble curtain on a trial basis, we are strengthening our commitment to environmental responsibility. Projects like this can ensure offshore wind energy can be developed sustainably, with minimal impact on marine life, taking cognisance of working with a special area of conservation.”

The Sofia offshore wind farm is pioneering sustainability through several initiatives, including recyclable wind turbine blades. 50% of Sofia’s 100 turbines will be equipped with recyclable blades, the highest proportion ever implemented on a major wind farm.

In addition, the project will utilise two of the world’s first methanol and battery-powered Service Operations Vessels, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by up to 10 000 tpy.

Sofia is also delivering upon its commitment to marine conservation, with two recent charitable donations including £25 000 contribution to North Sea Conservation, the charity behind the Whitby Lobster Hatchery, and approved funding for Clean Planet UK to remove abandoned fishing gear from the sea.

The Sofia offshore wind farm, currently under construction on Dogger Bank, 195 km from the nearest point on the UK’s north east coast, will comprise 100 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW offshore wind turbines. Upon its commissioning in 2026, the Sofia project will have a capacity of 1.4 GW, enough to power the equivalent of 1.2 million typical UK homes.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

