Seabed surveys underway at Lillebælt Syd offshore wind project

The seabed surveys have started at the Lillebælt Syd offshore wind project with one big survey vessel that has started to collect data on water depth and physical conditions of the seabed. That vessel will soon be joined by two smaller vessels. Using advanced 3D technology, the vessels will measure the seabed, identify large rocks and detect old unexploded ordnance etc. This important data collection will be used for the further design process and construction of the wind farm.

Zhanar Dreisig, Asset Manager at TotalEnergies Offshore Wind, said: “I’m pleased to see the geophysical operations launched now for Lillebælt Syd. The vessels will carry out geophysical surveys that are crucial for the development of the offshore wind farm and our goal of being able to produce electricity in the Lillebælt area from 2029.”

The seabed surveys in Lillebælt are expected to last until the end of July 2025, and particularly the largest of the three vessels will be visible from the coast during that time.

“Geophysical surveys give us insight into the structure of the seabed and ensure that we can plan the construction of wind turbine foundations and the installation of subsea cables with the highest precision and minimal impact on the marine environment,” added Andreas Karhula Lauridsen, Vice President and Head of Offshore Wind at European Energy.

With a capacity of 165 MW, the Lillebælt Syd offshore wind farm will be able to supply more than 148 000 households in 2029, when the farm is expected to be in operation. This is a significant contribution to Sønderborg Municipality’s climate ambition ProjectZero.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2025 is here! The Spring issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment by Tim Reid from UK Export Finance about expanding operations overseas before a regional report from Aurora Energy Research no the effect of negative electricity prices in Europe. Other interesting topics covered in the issue include electrical infrastructure, sit surveys & mapping, developments in solar, and much more. Featuring contributions from key industry leaders such as EM&I, DeterTech, and Global Underwater Hub, among others, don’t miss the valuable insights available in the Spring 2025 issue.