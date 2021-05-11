BVGA and MRI sign Japanese wind energy MoU

Mitsubishi Research Institute (MRI) and BVG Associates (BVGA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen co-operation in high value-added consulting services in offshore wind, serving the offshore wind market in Japan and Japanese clients, globally.

The Japanese government has an offshore wind target of 10 GW by 2030 and 30 - 45 GW by 2040 that together the companies helped to shape. This will see offshore wind power become a major contributor to the Japanese energy mix. It will also contribute to the industrial development of Japan.

The MoU follows successful collaboration on a number of Japanese projects.

“MRI has provided offshore wind consulting services to Japanese government, industry associations, and private companies,” said Chihiro Terasawa, Senior Consultant of MRI. “BVGA has provided expert strategy advice globally since the birth of the offshore wind industry, bringing together deep market, economics and technology understanding. Together, we are committed to accelerating offshore wind in Japan and helping players to have sustained success in Japan and beyond.”

By applying the strengths of both companies, MRI and BVGA will promote policy proposals for the sustainable expansion of offshore wind in Japan. They will provide high-value-added consulting services to both the public and private sectors. This includes in the development and operation of projects, support for offshore wind auctions, strategic advice on market entry, business expansion and supply chain and technology development in offshore wind.

“Our collaboration with MRI has already has a big impact, including helping to shape the current Council for Government-Industry Dialogue for offshore wind in Japan. We are very much looking forward to deepening our collaboration,” said Bruce Valpy, Managing Director, BVGA. “The combination of local and global knowledge, network, and experience is so powerful and we look forward to making a lasting difference to both Japanese companies and those looking to make inward investments in Japan.”

