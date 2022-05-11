Ørsted, Falck Renewables, and BlueFloat Energy sign up to SOWEC collaboration charter

Falck Renewables, BlueFloat Energy, and Ørsted have signed up to the Scottish Offshore Wind Energy Council’s (SOWEC) collaborative framework charter.

The 24 signatories to the charter have agreed to work jointly to build a pipeline of supply chain work in Scotland, involving Scottish ports in discussions about the future level of investment required to deliver offshore wind projects.

Richard Dibley, Managing Director of Falck Renewables Wind Ltd, said: “The potential positive impact of ScotWind is massive and one of our main goals is to ensure we leave a lasting legacy for Scotland. Bringing so many developers together to help shape the future with ports and the supply chain is an exciting move which will bring clarity to what exactly is required to deliver offshore wind projects and how they can best benefit Scotland as a whole.”

Carlos Martin, CEO of BlueFloat Energy, said: “The signing of the SOWEC collaborative charter is a hugely positive step towards delivering the facilities we need to develop Scotland into a world-leading centre of excellence in floating wind technology. We look forward to working together with other developers as we bring our expertise in delivering the technology to Scotland.”

The Ørsted, Falck Renewables, BlueFloat Energy consortium has been granted a lease from Crown Estate Scotland for a site east of Caithness for its Stromar project. The partnership between Falck Renewables and BlueFloat Energy has also been granted a further two leases from Crown Estate Scotland – one east of Aberdeen for a project called Bellrock and another north of Fraserburgh called Broadshore.

