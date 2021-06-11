Vestas secures order from ReNew Power

Vestas has secured a 101 MW order from ReNew Power, one of India’s leading Renewable Energy Independent Power Producers (IPP). The order is an extension of ReNew’s existing project in Kutch, Gujarat, India, where Vestas had previously supplied turbines totalling to 250 MW. Vestas has also supplied turbines of 100 MW to another one of ReNew’s projects in Taralkatti, Karnataka, India.

The contract includes supply and supervision of 46 V120-2.2 MW turbines as well as a 10-year Active Output Management (AOM) 5000 service agreement, designed to maximise energy production for the project. With a yield-based availability guarantee, Vestas will provide ReNew Power with long-term business case certainty.

“We are very happy to place a another order on Vestas for the extension of our existing project”, says Balram Mehta, COO, ReNew Power. “Vestas is one of the most reliable players in the wind OEM space, we hope that yield-based availability guarantee will ensure greater efficiency in operating the wind turbines and ensure that any downtime is reduced to a minimum.”

“ReNew has always preferred reliable and financially strong partners, which is reflected in their successful record of accomplishing the largest fleet of operating wind turbines in India”, says Vickram Jadhav, Vice President of Sales for Vestas India. “We take this opportunity to thank ReNew for selecting Vestas as their partner in this project. This order helps Vestas to participate in the sustainable growth of the Indian wind market which is going to be one of the largest wind energy markets in the world.”

Deliveries are expected to begin in 4Q21, while commissioning is planned to take place between December 2021 and 1Q22.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global's Spring 2021 issue

The Spring issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including GlobalData, Atlas Copco, Watlow, QED Naval, TRACTO, AB Energy, and more.

Don’t forget to sign up to receive future digital issues of Energy Global for free here.