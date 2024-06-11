First monopile of the îles d’Yeu and Noirmoutier offshore wind farm installed

Ocean Winds, an international company dedicated to offshore wind energy and created as a 50-50 joint venture by EDP Renewables and ENGIE, has confirmed DEME’s installation vessel Innovation has installed the îles d’Yeu and Noirmoutier offshore wind farm’s very first foundation. Arriving in the Port of La Rochelle on 26 May 2024, the vessel set sail for the project area loaded with two monopile foundations and two transition pieces, which will then be used to attach the mast to the foundation.

After a 10-hour crossing, the Innovation arrived at the construction site on 29 May 2024. Laying of the first foundation then began, following a series of carefully planned steps to ensure safe and efficient installation of the equipment:

Raising the Innovation. This manoeuvre stabilises the vessel by raising it above the surface of the water.

Deployment of the installation jig, drilling and installation of the monopile.

Installation of the transition piece.

The 61 foundations will be installed until early 2025.

Work on laying the monopiles, the first batch of which arrived in the Port of La Rochelle on 5 April 2024, began at the end of May. The monopiles are being transported and installed by DEME. Each foundation measures 7 m in diameter, and lengths vary from 45 – 68 m, to adapt to the different depths of the wind farm’s siting area. The foundations will be installed offshore until early 2025.

To guarantee the safety of ongoing operations, two surveillance vessels will be on hand to ensure compliance with navigation rules: the Alma Kappa from Alka Marine, a French specialist in marine renewable energy services based in Saint-Nazaire, and the TSM Texel from Thomas Services Maritimes, a major maritime player in the energy transition based in Brest. These ships communicate continu-ously, 24/7, via VHF radio.

