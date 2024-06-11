Full Circle signs 10-year full scope contract extensions with Murex for EWT turbines

Full Circle Wind Services, an independent, multi-brand wind turbine services group, has announced a 10-year contract extension for four EWT turbines in Trerulefoot, Holsworthy, and Liskeard in South West England.

The full-scope contracts for the EWT turbines with Murex – at Babbington, Wilton Farm, Fursdon Farm, and Bake Saw Mill – includes comprehensive preventative and corrective maintenance services, remote monitoring and control, inspections, servicing, and replacement of main components.

The turbines, EWT DW54 500 KW models built in 2014 and 2015, have been maintained and serviced by Full Circle under an initial 10-year contract. Due to Full Circle’s exceptional service and the trust established with the turbine owners, the full-scope contract has been renewed for an additional 10 years, extending the total duration to 20 years.

Full Circle’s dedicated team of service technicians in South West England is responsible for the turbines.

Billy Stevenson, CEO at Full Circle, stated: “We are delighted that Murex Energy has recognised the value that we’ve added over the past decade and agreed to continue working with us for a further 10 years. Operations and maintenance play a huge role in the wind industry; with good operational practices and effective maintenance, these turbines can operate efficiently beyond their designed lifespan. Full Circle is happy to contribute to that goal.”

Anders Siggery, Service Manager of the region, added: “Securing extensions is a great way to show that we are doing a good job. We're delighted to have earned Mu-rex's continued confidence in our services.”

Steve Ellam, Director at Murex, concluded: “We have been very pleased with the O&M service of our turbines over the past 10 years. The Full Circle Team has responded promptly to any issues that have arisen and kept us informed with excel-lent communication at all times. We are therefore happy to extend our contracts with Full Circle for another 10 years.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Terrawatt on the streamlining of the permitting process in Italy, before moving on to a regional report from Frost & Sullivan on the energy landscape in Asia Pacific. This issue looks at key topics such as wind installation vessels, offshore wind turbine foundations, weather analysis, solar maintenance, and more!