RWE awarded three new onshore wind projects

The French regulation body, Commission de regulation de l’énergie (CRE), has awarded RWE three onshore wind projects with a total capacity of 43.5 megawatts (MW).

The Beg ar C’Hra project is located in Brittany with a planned capacity of 14.7 MW. All permits have been received and construction is scheduled to start before the end of 2023.

The Catillon Fumechon project is located in Les Hauts de France (half way between Paris and Amiens). A grid connection agreement has been signed recently and should allow for the production of the first kilowatt-hours in the first quarter of 2025.

The third project, a 14.4 MW extension of the existing RWE wind farm Les Nouvions, commissioned in 2023, is also located in the region of Les Hauts de France.

